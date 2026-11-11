Neymar Moved by Gesture Toward Teammate Following Family Tragedy

Santos star Neymar showed his human side with an exceptionally noble gesture toward his teammate Rony Barbosa. After learning that the footballer's father had been murdered, the Brazilian immediately offered his private jet so that Rony and his family could arrive in time for the funeral.

The father of the 31-year-old footballer – Marigerson Barbosa Carneiro, died after suffering a stab wound to the neck area. The main suspect in the crime is his 48-year-old girlfriend, Selma Soares Cordovil. According to reports, the woman was detained at the scene of the incident after a knife approximately 20 centimeters long was found in her possession. It is believed to have been used in the murder.

Rony made no secret of his gratitude to Neymar and used social media to thank him for his support during one of the most difficult moments of his life.

„Special thanks to Neymar for his generosity and willingness to provide his plane to help us in this difficult moment. Thanks to this, my family was able to reach its destination.

At the moment, I want to be with my family, honor my father's memory and find the strength to move forward,“ the footballer wrote.

Rony Barbosa has spent almost his entire professional career in Brazil, with his only exception being a spell in Japan. The most successful period of his football career was associated with Palmeiras, with whom he won a total of 11 trophies. Among them are two Brazilian championship titles and two honors from the prestigious Copa Libertadores tournament.

At a difficult moment for his teammate, Neymar showed that support and humanity stand above football.