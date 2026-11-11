Fenerbahçe part ways with Dirk Kuyt

Fenerbahçe announced that it had parted ways with Dirk Kuyt a week after the Dutchman led the team to a 3–2 victory over his former club Liverpool in the Champions League. Kuyt had been in temporary charge of the team, despite the Turkish club already having reached an agreement with Emre Belözoğlu for the managerial position.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for everything you have given to these colours. Today we say goodbye to you, but your place in this great family remains unchanged,” Fenerbahçe said when announcing the decision.

The former Netherlands international striker returned to Fenerbahçe in July 2026. He was appointed as an assistant to head coach İsmail Kartal, who resigned in October.

Following Kartal’s departure, Kuyt took temporary charge of the first team. He remained in charge for the match against Liverpool, which ended in a 3–2 victory for the Turkish side. The game was particularly significant for the Dutchman, who played for Liverpool before moving to Fenerbahçe.

Kuyt wore the Turkish club’s shirt between 2012 and 2015, and returned in the summer as part of the coaching staff. His spell as interim manager now comes to an end after Fenerbahçe confirmed the appointment of Belözoğlu.

Emre Belözoğlu, a former Fenerbahçe captain, takes charge of a team currently in sixth place in the Turkish league. In the Champions League, the side are 19th in the standings, which include 36 teams.

Fenerbahçe’s next match in the competition is against Shakhtar Donetsk. The game will be played in London on 25 November.