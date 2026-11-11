CSKA Immortalizes Its First Champions with a Monument in Front of Balgarska Armia Stadium

CSKA is paying tribute to the footballers who won the first championship title in the club’s history. Installation has begun on a monument dedicated to the team that triumphed in 1948, in front of the new Balgarska Armia Stadium.

The monument will be positioned in front of Stand “A” and will commemorate one of the most significant moments in the history of the “Reds” – winning their first championship trophy in the very year the club was founded.

The sculptural composition recreates the iconic image of captain Nako Chakmakov being lifted up by his teammates while holding the championship trophy.

With the construction of the monument, CSKA will immortalize the names and achievement of the footballers who laid the foundations of the club’s championship history after the dramatic victory over Levski in 1948.