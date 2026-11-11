Antoaneta Kostadinova finishes fifth at the World Championships in Doha

Antoaneta Kostadinova began her participation at the World Shooting Championships in Doha with a fifth-place finish. The Bulgarian scored 566 points in the 25m standard pistol event, finishing one point behind third place.

The competition was won by China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan with 569 points. Veronika Major of Hungary finished second with 568 points, while India’s Nivedita Veloor Nair took third place with 567 points. Another representative of China, Yueyue Zhang, finished fourth with 566 points, but had more inner tens than Kostadinova.

Adiel Duneva finished 28th with 523 points. She also represented Bulgaria in the 25m standard pistol event, in which 30 competitors took part.

Antoaneta Kostadinova, Adiel Duneva and Miroslava Mincheva have been entered in the next individual event on the Bulgarian team’s programme. The World Championships in Doha continue until November 14.