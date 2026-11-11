Bulgaria U19 open with convincing win over Gibraltar in European qualifiers

Bulgaria's Under-19 national team began their participation in the second qualifying round for Euro 2027 with a convincing victory. The players coached by Todor Yanchev defeated Gibraltar 6-0 at Beroe Stadium in Stara Zagora.



Emiliyan Gogev scored a hat-trick, finding the net in the 10th, 18th and 36th minutes. Bulgaria's other goals were scored by Alex Tunchev (25’), Daniel Manolev (63’) and Kristiyan Goryanov (79’).

In their next match of the qualifying tournament, Bulgaria U19 will face Latvia on November 14, while the game against Moldova is scheduled for November 17.

All matches played by the youth national team in the tournament are broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the Bulgarian Football Union.