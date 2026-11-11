Marek appoints Aleksandar Aleksandrov – Alvesha as head coach

Aleksandar Aleksandrov is Marek’s new head coach. The 40-year-old coach, known in football circles by the nickname Alvesha, takes charge of the team from Dupnitsa and will make his debut at the helm in Saturday’s home game against Chernomorets (Burgas) from the Second League.

Aleksandrov has considerable experience working with CSKA 1948, where over the course of several years he progressed through the club’s various levels. He successively managed the club’s third, second and first teams.

Under his management, CSKA 1948’s first team finished second in the First League. This summer, the coach also led the team to eliminate Spartak Trnava in the second qualifying round of the Conference League. In the next stage, the Bulgarian side were knocked out by Greek giants Panathinaikos after extra time.

As a footballer, Aleksandrov played for Levski, Slavia, Beroe and Etar, but his longest spell on the pitch was with Cherno More.

Marek welcomed their new coach with a brief message on the club’s official website: “Welcome to Marek, Alvesha! Good luck!”