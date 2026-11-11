Chelsea goalkeeper crashes Ferrari worth €350,000

Como goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who is owned by Chelsea, escaped uninjured after a serious crash involving a luxury sports car at the legendary Nürburgring circuit in Germany.

The 28-year-old Spaniard was behind the wheel of a Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, valued at around €350,000. According to reports on the incident, Sanchez lost control of the car at an approximate speed of 110 km/h and hit the safety barriers head-on.

The collision caused serious damage to the front of the car, while debris was scattered across the track. As a result of the crash, the track session was stopped at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, with red flags being shown.

A 58-year-old Briton who was driving behind Sanchez witnessed what happened. He said that the Spaniard had entered a banked corner with an angle of more than 180 degrees too quickly, after which he lost control of the Ferrari and crashed into the barrier.

According to the witness, the front of the car was completely destroyed. He added that Sanchez got out of the car unharmed and even began collecting the scattered parts from the track. The goalkeeper was wearing ordinary clothes and a racing helmet, which he did not remove even after the car had been moved. His identity became clear from the name written on the car.

This is not the first time the Spanish footballer has found himself in an unpleasant situation on the road. Earlier this year, he was penalised for speeding in the Crawley area of Surrey. He was then given three penalty points on his driving licence and fined €1,819.