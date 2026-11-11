Nikola Tsolov Gets Behind the Wheel of a Formula 1 Car Again

Bulgarian driver Nikola Tsolov completed a second test in a Racing Bulls car. The “Bulgarian Lion” underwent a testing session at the iconic Hungaroring circuit in Hungary, where he had the opportunity to drive the VCARB 02—the team’s car from last season.

Such tests are extremely important for the development of young drivers, especially when they are preparing to move from Formula 2 to the highest level of motorsport—Formula 1. They provide valuable experience and an opportunity to adapt to the specific characteristics of cars in the premier class.

This is not Tsolov’s first such test this year. In August, the Bulgarian once again drove the VCARB 02, with the testing session taking place at the Italian Imola circuit. The aim was for him to meet the necessary requirements to obtain a license to compete in Formula 1.