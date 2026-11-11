Halkbank reach the Final Four after 3:2 win over Fenerbahce

Halkbank reached the Final Four of the Turkish Volleyball Cup after a dramatic 3:2 home victory over Fenerbahce Medicana. In Ankara, the hosts won the match 26:24, 23:25, 26:28, 25:23 and 15:9 in a contest that lasted 156 minutes.

Fenerbahce took a 2:1 lead in sets, but the team coached by Radostin Stoychev levelled the score after winning the fourth set 25:23. In the decisive tie-break, Halkbank started more confidently and closed out the match at 15:9.

Darlan Souza was the standout player for Halkbank. The Brazilian scored 38 points, including three aces, and finished with 76 percent efficiency in attack.

Sam Deroo added 16 points, including three blocks. The Belgian was on court during the key moments of the match after replacing Matey Kaziyski in the very first set.

Matey Kaziyski started as a starter for Halkbank, but was replaced by Deroo in the very first set. The Bulgarian volleyball player returned to the court midway through the third set, replacing Denislav Bardarov.

Kaziyski finished with 6 points, 43 percent efficiency in attack and 58 percent positive reception. Bardarov scored 12 points – eight from attack, three blocks and one ace – while also recording 38 percent efficiency in attack and 68 percent positive reception.

For Fenerbahce, Matthew Anderson scored 23 points, two of them from blocks and three from serves. Kaan Gurbuz finished with 18 points, while Barthelemy Chinenyeze added 16.

Halkbank’s opponent in the semi-finals will be determined by the quarter-final between Galatasaray Medesh Mobilya and Gebze.