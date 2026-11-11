Taylor Fritz advances in Stockholm after victory over Cameron Norrie

Top seed Taylor Fritz reached the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 tournament in Stockholm. The American defeated Britain's Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-3 after one hour and 27 minutes of play.

With the victory, Fritz strengthened his lead in the head-to-head record against Norrie, now having 10 wins to his opponent's 6.

The first set offered an evenly matched battle, with both players solid on their own serves and exchanging one break each. In the closing stages of the set, however, the American managed to break the Briton's serve and take the lead after winning 7-5.

Fritz asserted complete dominance on court in the second set. He won four games in a row and did not allow Norrie to find a way back into the match, closing it out 6-3.

In another match at the tournament, Frenchman Ugo Humbert also progressed to the next round after overcoming Croatia's Borna Gojo 6-2, 6-4.