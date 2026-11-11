Sepp Blatter launches scathing attack on Infantino: He is a dictator

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has launched a scathing attack on the current head of world football’s governing body, Gianni Infantino. The 90-year-old Swiss called him a “dictator” and said that his conduct and decisions had crossed all boundaries.

In an interview with the German magazine “Der Spiegel,” Blatter expressed his dissatisfaction with a number of actions taken by his successor. These include the creation of the special “FIFA Peace Award,” which was presented to US President Donald Trump before this year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The former head of the organisation also criticised plans to sell some of the World Cup’s future commercial rights, which were subsequently withdrawn.

“FIFA is suffering. At the moment, the organisation is being led by a man who has allowed himself to be blinded,” Blatter commented. He described the peace award as a shameful decision and questioned Trump’s selection as its recipient in light of the subsequent military action against Iran.

The Swiss also levelled accusations over the way Infantino secures support among national football associations. According to him, the current president promises significantly greater funding for the federations in exchange for their votes in his re-election.

“He is a dictator. FIFA employees tell me that no one is allowed to ride in the elevator with him. He is untouchable,” the organisation’s former head added.

Blatter did not hold back in his criticism of the plans to dispose of the World Cup’s commercial rights either. “Infantino no longer knows any boundaries. Perhaps one day he should be sent to a psychiatric hospital,” he added.

Among the decisions that have provoked the Swiss’s discontent is the rescinding of the red card shown to American striker Folarin Balogun after intervention by Trump during the World Cup.

“The red card incident is the worst of all. Statutes can be interpreted, but the Laws of the Game are mandatory for everyone and are not subject to interpretation,” Blatter insisted.

He led FIFA from 1998 to 2015, when he resigned amid the corruption scandal that rocked the organisation. He was subsequently acquitted in two court cases, but FIFA’s Ethics Committee imposed a ban on him taking part in football-related activities. In the interview, Blatter said that he regretted nothing from his time at the helm of the organisation. He also revealed that he had not spoken to Infantino since the beginning of 2016.

Regarding FIFA’s future, the Swiss pointed to World Athletics president Sebastian Coe as a suitable candidate for the leadership post. This comes against the backdrop of Japanese football official Kozo Tashima’s stated intention to run against Infantino.

“It does not matter exactly who runs. What matters is that the current president is not re-elected. Coe has been chairman of FIFA’s Ethics Committee and is a strong personality. It would be wonderful if the president came from the birthplace of football, England,” Blatter concluded.