Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying life outside the national team

Cristiano Ronaldo surprised the football world with his decision to bring his Portugal national team career to an end. The news was announced on Thursday – just one day before head coach Jorge Jesus was due to name his squad for the upcoming matches.

With no further commitments to the Portugal national team, the Al Nassr forward is using the break in club football to rest and spend time with close friends. The star is also trying out new activities away from football.

Ronaldo showed on social media how he is spending his free time. In a „story“ post, he shared a photo from a golf course, where he was together with friends.

„Good times with friends,“ the Portuguese player wrote alongside the image, showing that he is enjoying the peace and quiet away from the pressure and intensity of professional football.

With his decision, Cristiano Ronaldo closes one of the most remarkable chapters in the history of the Portugal national team. The forward wore his country's shirt for 23 years, making an impressive 234 appearances and winning three trophies.

His retirement was announced hours before Jorge Jesus revealed Portugal's squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales.