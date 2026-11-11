PSG have set their sights on Gregor Kobel, open talks with Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper

Paris Saint-Germain are seriously interested in signing Gregor Kobel from Borussia Dortmund. According to a report by German outlet Sport Bild, the French giants have already made initial contact with the Switzerland international regarding a potential transfer.

Strengthening the goalkeeper position is one of the Paris club’s main priorities. At present, Matvey Safonov is the European club champions’ first-choice goalkeeper, but the Russian’s performances have yet to convince everyone at the club that he can be the undisputed long-term option.

Kobel, who is 28, has attracted PSG’s attention with his strong performances since the start of the season. According to Sport Bild, representatives of the French club have held several discussions with both the player and his entourage. The aim is to convince him to leave the Bundesliga and continue his career at the “Parc des Princes”.

However, Borussia Dortmund have no intention of easily parting ways with one of their key players. The German club are already engaged in advanced talks to extend the Swiss goalkeeper’s contract and are seeking to tie him down on a long-term deal with improved financial terms.

Kobel’s current contract with the “Black and Yellows” runs until the summer of 2028.