Balkan – Lokomotiv Plovdiv will not be played as scheduled

The match between Balkan and Lokomotiv Plovdiv from the sixth round of the National Basketball League for men will not be played as scheduled on November 13. The game has been rescheduled for January 27, 2027, the National Basketball League announced.

The change is related to both teams’ participation in European club tournaments and their busy schedules.

The league said: “Given their busy schedules, the new date is the most suitable opportunity for the game to take place.”

The match was supposed to be played at “Arena Botevgrad” in Botevgrad. The new date is January 27, 2027, while the additional kickoff time was not specified in the published information.

There has also been a change to the schedule of another match from the sixth round. Beroe and Rilski Sportist will meet on Saturday, November 14, at 17:00 at the “Municipal” Hall in Stara Zagora.

The start of the match has been moved two hours earlier than initially announced, according to which the game was supposed to begin at 19:00.