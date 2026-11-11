Jorge Lorenzo rules Valentino Rossi out of the debate for No. 1 if Márquez wins the 2026 title

Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo believes Valentino Rossi will have no place in the debate over the greatest rider in history if Marc Márquez triumphs in the 2026 world championship.

Márquez and Rossi currently have seven world titles each in the premier class. Another potential success for the Spaniard would see him draw level with the legendary Giacomo Agostini for MotoGP titles. For Márquez, this would be his tenth world title across all categories, while Rossi ended his career with nine and Agostini has 15 in total.

Between 1968 and 1972, Agostini dominated the 350cc and 500cc classes simultaneously.

“I think there will be a serious debate about who is the greatest rider of all time – Márquez or Agostini. For me, if Marc wins his tenth world title, he will undoubtedly be the greatest rider of the modern era. Rossi has no place at the same table as them,” Lorenzo told TNT Sports.

The Spaniard also commented on Márquez’s performances in recent seasons. In his view, the rider was in better form last year before suffering an injury in a crash at the “Mandalika” circuit. The injury affected his physical condition and made it more difficult for him to perform this season.

Lorenzo nevertheless stressed that Márquez had managed to compensate for his physical difficulties with his exceptional technique.

“When it comes to technique and motorcycle-riding skills, he is the best in history,” the former world champion added.