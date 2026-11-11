De la Fuente erupts: Yamal has no privileges in Spain

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente reacted angrily to claims that Lamine Yamal had asked to miss the away match against Czechia in the Nations League. He was adamant that the Barcelona winger’s absence was injury-related and that the player does not receive special treatment in the national team.

“I cannot stand lies and fabrications,” de la Fuente said at the press conference ahead of the match in Prague. He explained that Yamal had felt pain in his knee and that medical examinations had revealed fluid and inflammation.

According to the coach, the decision regarding Yamal’s absence was made jointly by the medical teams of Spain and Barcelona. The 19-year-old footballer has stayed at his club, where he is continuing to work on a recovery programme, instead of travelling for the match against Czechia.

De la Fuente said he had spoken to Yamal personally and that his recovery was progressing well. The winger is expected to join the Spanish squad on Friday, after the match against Czechia has finished.

“He has no privileges, and we would have acted the same way with anyone,” the coach stressed. In his view, the player’s physical condition was the only reason for the decision not to play him in Prague.

Yamal experienced discomfort after Barcelona’s last match, and medical tests showed an inflammatory process in his knee. The Spanish staff decided that rest was the wiser option, even though the national team’s next match is against England on 15 November.

Spain will visit Czechia on 12 November for its fifth match in the Nations League group stage. The world champions have won all four of their matches so far and have 12 points. In the previous meeting between the two sides, Spain won 3:1 in Oviedo, with Yamal among the goalscorers.

After the match in Prague, Spain will host England on 15 November in its final group-stage fixture. De la Fuente expressed hope that Yamal would be ready for the match, but the final decision will depend on his condition after he returns to the camp.

The coach also commented on the possibility of Mikel Merino starting. He described the midfielder as an important part of the squad and stressed that the players coming off the bench also make a significant contribution to Spain’s results.