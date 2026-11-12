Schmeichel: The Treatment of Carrick Is Highly Disrespectful

Peter Schmeichel described Manchester United’s treatment of Michael Carrick as “highly disrespectful”, after his future at “Old Trafford” was called into question while he continued to lead the team’s training sessions.

“I don’t think he is doing anything wrong,” the former club goalkeeper said on The Overlap Daily. According to Schmeichel, the poor start to the season cannot be attributed solely to the coach, as Manchester United’s problems have been building for years.

Schmeichel Criticises Transfer Policy

Manchester United are in the relegation zone during the international break, while the team have not won a Premier League match since the end of August. In their first 10 matches of the season, the team have conceded 30 goals.

Schmeichel directed his criticism at the people responsible for recruitment. In his words, the club clearly needed defenders but went through the transfer window without signing a single player in that position. Instead, Manchester United signed three midfielders.

“You cannot win matches if you concede 30 goals in 10 games,” Schmeichel said. He also questioned Carrick’s involvement in these decisions, as his appointment as permanent coach had been delayed for a long time.

“If They Are Going to Sack Him, They Should Do It”

According to Schmeichel, the club’s hierarchy should have made a quick and clear decision instead of leaving Carrick to work amid public speculation.

“If they are looking for someone else, they should relieve him of his duties. They should not have left him to lead the training session,” Schmeichel said.

He added that Carrick is one of the finest people he has ever met and deserves respect for his role in the club’s history. Schmeichel described the situation as humiliating for someone who has been part of Manchester United both as a footballer and as a coach.

“I think we should stick with Michael, stabilise the team and bring in the players he needs in January,” the club legend said.

Pochettino Is the Succession Option

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s hierarchy are discussing parting ways with Carrick and appointing Mauricio Pochettino. Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox met with Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco to discuss the situation.

Sky Sports reported that the club had reached an agreement in principle with Pochettino, which will come into effect if Carrick is dismissed. The Argentine is currently head coach of the United States national team and has commitments with the side in the CONCACAF tournament.

Schmeichel’s fellow guest on the programme, Tim Sherwood, said that he did not feel the same sympathy for Carrick because he knew how difficult the situation at Manchester United was when he took over. However, the disagreement between the two did not change Schmeichel’s main position: if the club wants a new coach, the decision must be announced and implemented without any further delay.

Sources: dailymail.com, skysports.com, news.sky.com