Arsenal want Atlético star, player swap possible

Arsenal are interested in one of the key figures in Atlético Madrid’s squad – Álex Baena. According to information from “Diario Sport”, citing “The Independent”, Mikel Arteta wants to sign the Spain international as early as the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old Baena can play both on the wing and behind the striker. He has made a strong start to the season and has eight direct goal contributions in 12 league matches. Arteta is looking for a player who can bring more pace, creativity and cutting edge to the London side’s attack.

Interestingly, Atlético are also monitoring an Arsenal player. The player in question is midfielder Martin Zubimendi, opening up the possibility of a potential swap deal between the two clubs.

So far, there is no information about concrete negotiations or an agreement being reached, but the interest in both directions presents an intriguing transfer opportunity for the two teams.