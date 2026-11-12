Real Madrid want more than €60 million for Endrick

Real Madrid will demand more than €60 million if they decide to part ways with Endrick permanently. According to information from “The Athletic”, the club value the Brazilian striker higher than the fee they agreed with Palmeiras when they signed him.

The 20-year-old talent is going through a difficult period at “Santiago Bernabéu”. Due to the fierce competition in José Mourinho’s attack, he has been given the chance to start just one match in all competitions since the beginning of the season.

Endrick performed strongly during his loan spell at Lyon in the second half of last season, but his return to Madrid has not brought him the playing time he expected. That is precisely why reports have emerged that the striker could once again seek an opportunity to play on loan in January.

According to reports in the Spanish press, if his situation does not change, the Brazilian could also request a permanent transfer. Real, however, will not accept the separation easily and will insist on a significant fee exceeding €60 million.