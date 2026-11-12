Tuchel adamant: I will not leave England before Euro 2028

Thomas Tuchel has no intention of leaving the England national team before the 2028 European Championship. The German coach reaffirmed his commitment to the “Three Lions” amid reports that Mauricio Pochettino could leave his position as United States manager to take charge of Manchester United.

Tuchel signed a new two-year contract in February, which also covers Euro 2028. Asked whether it contained an early release clause or whether he would leave if he received a suitable offer, he was unequivocal:

“There is no release clause and I have absolutely no intention of leaving. I signed the contract and I want to stay until the European Championship. We have unfinished business.”

The German even insisted that he would not accept an offer from one of Europe’s leading clubs while he is in charge of England.

Nevertheless, Tuchel admitted that he misses the day-to-day routine of club football – the frequent matches, the atmosphere in the stadiums and the emotion of working with players every few days. After Euro 2028, he intends to return to coaching at club level.

“I miss the 50 matches a season. I miss those two minutes before the final whistle, when you are in a packed stadium, the lights are on and you feel all the energy. Those are the moments when I realise how happy and grateful I am,” he said.

His results in charge of England are also impressive. Since taking over the team, the national side has recorded 20 wins in 26 matches – more than any other European national team over the same period. Tuchel is also the fastest manager in England’s history to reach the milestone of 20 victories.