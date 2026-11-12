Bayern decide whether to sign a new goalkeeper in January because of Neuer’s injury

Bayern Munich have no intention of looking for a replacement for the injured Manuel Neuer during the winter transfer window. According to “BILD”, the club’s management have confidence in the available goalkeepers and expect their captain to return to action in January.

Until then, 23-year-old Jonas Urbig will start in goal, with the experienced Sven Ulreich serving as his backup.

Neuer suffered a partial tear to a tendon in his right foot during the 2–1 victory over Mainz. The same area had been causing problems for the 40-year-old goalkeeper since mid-October. He is expected to remain sidelined until Christmas.

Bayern do not plan to rush his return. The priority is for Neuer to make a full recovery before reclaiming his starting place, while Urbig will continue to be given playing opportunities so that the workload can be shared between the two.

For the backup goalkeeper position, the club will rely if necessary on players from the under-23 and under-19 youth teams, without permanently promoting any of them to the first team.