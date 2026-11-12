Manchester United reach preliminary agreement with Pochettino

Manchester United have reached a verbal and preliminary agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to become head coach, Fabrizio Romano reported. The Argentine, who currently manages the United States national team, has agreed to return to the Premier League and take charge of the English club.

However, the appointment has not yet been made official. It depends on the final decision regarding Michael Carrick’s future, with his position at Manchester United still to be determined. The club’s management is expected to announce its next steps in the coming hours.

At the same time, talks between Manchester United and the United States Soccer Federation are continuing. Pochettino’s contract includes an early termination clause worth around 10 million dollars. Activating this option would allow the Argentine to leave his post and begin work at “Old Trafford“.

The next step is for the two sides to finalise the terms of Pochettino’s release from the US national team. Until these talks are concluded and an official decision is made regarding Carrick, the agreement remains preliminary, and the Argentine’s appointment cannot be considered complete.