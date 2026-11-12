Sports on TV on Thursday (November 12)

09:00 Golf: DP World Tour Championship MAX Sport 2
14:00 Tennis: Men's tournament in Stockholm MAX Sport 1
17:25 Dakar Youth Olympic Games BNT 3
19:00 Tennis: Men's tournament in Stockholm MAX Sport 1
19:00 NHL: Carolina Hurricanes – Seattle Kraken MAX Sport 3
19:00 Football (Nations League): Armenia – Cyprus Diema Sport 2
19:00 Football (Nations League): Türkiye – Belgium Diema Sport 3
21:00 Golf: PGA Tour, Austin Championship Eurosport 2
21:15 Basketball (EuroLeague): Olympiacos – Dubai MAX One
21:30 Basketball (EuroLeague): Valencia – Bayern MAX Sport 2
21:45 Football (Nations League): England – Croatia Diema Sport
21:45 Football (Nations League): Czechia – Spain Diema Sport 2
21:45 Football (Nations League): Italy – France Diema Sport 3
21:45 Football (Nations League): Albania – Finland Nova Sport
22:00 Basketball (EuroLeague): Real Madrid – Crvena zvezda MAX Sport 3