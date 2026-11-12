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Sports on TV on Thursday (November 12)

Sports on TV on Thursday (November 12)

Here is what you can watch today

Nov 12, 2026 08:01 56

Sports on TV on Thursday (November 12) - 1
Pavel Kovachev Pavel Kovachev Author at Fakti.bg

09:00 Golf: DP World Tour Championship MAX Sport 2

14:00 Tennis: Men's tournament in Stockholm MAX Sport 1

17:25 Dakar Youth Olympic Games BNT 3

19:00 Tennis: Men's tournament in Stockholm MAX Sport 1

19:00 NHL: Carolina Hurricanes – Seattle Kraken MAX Sport 3

19:00 Football (Nations League): Armenia – Cyprus Diema Sport 2

19:00 Football (Nations League): Türkiye – Belgium Diema Sport 3

21:00 Golf: PGA Tour, Austin Championship Eurosport 2

21:15 Basketball (EuroLeague): Olympiacos – Dubai MAX One

21:30 Basketball (EuroLeague): Valencia – Bayern MAX Sport 2

21:45 Football (Nations League): England – Croatia Diema Sport

21:45 Football (Nations League): Czechia – Spain Diema Sport 2

21:45 Football (Nations League): Italy – France Diema Sport 3

21:45 Football (Nations League): Albania – Finland Nova Sport

22:00 Basketball (EuroLeague): Real Madrid – Crvena zvezda MAX Sport 3