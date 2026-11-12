Usman Nurmagomedov Struck Merab Dvalishvili in a Hotel

Usman Nurmagomedov struck UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili during a conflict at a hotel that escalated into a fight between the two camps. The incident followed a prolonged period of tension between the Nurmagomedovs and Dvalishvili.

Dvalishvili called Usman’s older brother – Umar Nurmagomedov, „spoiled“ before defeating him in a bantamweight title fight in 2025. Umar is scheduled to face American Urijah Faber at an event on Saturday.

There had also been a previous conflict between Dvalishvili’s and the Nurmagomedovs’ teams ahead of a RAF event in July. Islam Makhachev, a close friend and training partner of the Nurmagomedov brothers, linked the new altercation to that incident.

„Why did you remain silent when Merab struck a Dagestani fighter for no reason and insulted his honor? Merab started what happened today in his homeland by allowing himself to strike a guest and insult his mother,“ Makhachev wrote.

His words were part of the reactions following the release of footage of the fight. They present the Nurmagomedovs’ camp’s point of view, while the details surrounding how the conflict began have not been publicly clarified.

Two-time UFC champion Ilia Topuria, who is a friend of Dvalishvili, posted the footage on the social network X. He stated that Usman Nurmagomedov and other participants in the conflict had been detained.

„What a disgrace. A bunch of absolute cowards,“ Topuria wrote.

The claim about the detentions was made by Topuria, and he provided no further details about the authorities’ actions. Based on the information released, it is unclear whether charges have been filed or whether the incident will have consequences for Umar Nurmagomedov’s upcoming appearance.

Usman Nurmagomedov is a free agent following his last fight in the PFL and has been linked with a move to the UFC. Fighters often take part in RAF events while continuing their careers in larger organizations.

Among the competitors who have recently appeared in RAF are Khamzat Chimaev, Arman Tsarukyan and Colby Covington. Umar Nurmagomedov’s upcoming fight with Urijah Faber will take place against the backdrop of renewed tension between the two camps.