Levski preparing to part ways with Mustafa Sangare in winter

Levski are preparing to part ways with Mustafa Sangare during the winter transfer window. The striker is among at least three foreign footballers the club could sell, BGNES reports. Oliver Kamdem and Juan Perea are also on the list.

The reason is related to the assessment of the trio’s performances since the start of the season and the management’s plans to overhaul the squad. At Gerena, financial resources have already been earmarked to sign at least one new centre-forward.

Mustafa Sangare is under contract with Levski until 30 June 2027. The same term applies to Oliver Kamdem, while Juan Perea’s contract runs until 31 December 2028. If they are sold in the winter, the Blues will be able to receive transfer fees for players whose contracts are entering their final year.

Sangare joined Levski in the summer of 2024 and has scored 18 goals for the team in all competitions. However, the striker has been hampered by injuries in recent months and was not registered in the squad for the league phase of the Europa League.

On 31 October, Sangare secured Levski’s 1–0 away win over Dunav in a match from the 14th round of the First League. He came on as a substitute and headed home in the third minute of stoppage time. After the match, the striker said: “I am still not at 100 per cent, but I will work to return to this level.”

A few days later, Sangare suffered a new ankle problem in the derby against CSKA. He came on in the second half and remained on the pitch until the end despite the injury. Levski lost the match 0–3.

Sangare’s future is expected to be decided during the winter transfer window. The club will seek an opportunity to part ways with him while simultaneously preparing to sign a new centre-forward.