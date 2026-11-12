Nikolay Tsolov begins his second test in an F1 car

Nikolay Tsolov began his second private test in a Formula 1 car at the Hungaroring circuit in Hungary. The two-day session is taking place on November 11 and 12, with the first day held in cool and damp conditions near Budapest. The wet track did not hinder the completion of the programme, and the second day of testing is continuing.

The 19-year-old Bulgarian driver is driving the Racing Bulls VCARB 02 from the 2025 season, powered by a Honda engine. The test is part of the FIA’s testing programme with previous-generation cars, known as TPC. As the session is private, the team has not published official lap times. However, video footage of Tsolov driving on the Hungarian circuit has appeared on social media.

This is Tsolov’s second test in a Formula 1 car. On August 27, 2026, he made his debut behind the wheel of the VCARB 02 during testing at the Italian Imola circuit. He covered 702 kilometres in 143 laps and met the 300-kilometre requirement for obtaining a super licence.

On October 30, Tsolov also made his official Formula 1 weekend debut. The Bulgarian replaced Liam Lawson in the first free practice session ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix and finished 12th, trailing his teammate Arvid Lindblad by 0.126 seconds.

The testing at the Hungaroring is taking place ahead of the final two rounds of the Formula 2 season, which will be held in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Tsolov is fighting for the championship title, and his performance is part of the assessment ahead of the decision on the Racing Bulls driver line-up for 2027.

According to international publications, Red Bull’s management considers the Bulgarian one of the candidates for a race or reserve seat with the team. The final line-up for next season has not yet been announced.