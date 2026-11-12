De la Fuente defends Lamine Yamal and denies preferential treatment

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente defended Lamine Yamal and rejected claims that the Barcelona forward receives special treatment in the national team. Yamal will miss the away match against Czechia on November 12 because of a problem with his right knee.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation announced that the footballer felt discomfort after Barcelona's 2–1 victory over Atlético Madrid. Tests showed fluid and inflammation in the knee. Therefore, the medical teams decided that there was no point in him travelling to Prague before it became clear whether he would be able to play.

“Our medical team examined him and I decided that, to avoid the trip, it would be better for him to stay at home for treatment and training with his club. Lamine receives no special privileges. We would do the same with any other player,” De la Fuente said.

The coach reacted strongly to suggestions that Yamal had chosen to miss the match against Czechia himself or had received more favourable treatment than the other footballers.

“What hurts me most are the lies, the lack of rigour, the lack of honesty and the fabrications. I cannot stand people who try to deceive you and lie,” Luis de la Fuente said.

The Spain coach added that Yamal's recovery was progressing well and expected him to join the squad on Friday, if his condition allowed. This would give him the opportunity to prepare for Spain's next match against England on November 15.

Mikel Oyarzabal is also joining the national team camp later, but in his case the reason is illness. De la Fuente cited this fact as further evidence that the decisions concerning the two footballers were related to their health, not to preferential treatment.

Spain go into the match against Czechia as leaders of their Nations League group with 12 points from four matches. The team have already secured a place in the quarter-finals, but the game in Prague is important in the battle for top spot.