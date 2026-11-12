Slavia set an unwanted record in Sofia derbies

Slavia set an unwanted club record in Sofia derbies after failing to win any of their first six matches against Sofia rivals. The “Whites” have faced five different teams but are still without a victory in these encounters.

Slavia began the run with 1–2 home defeats to Levski and CSKA 1948. The team then drew 1–1 with Lokomotiv Sofia and 1–1 with Septemvri at the “Alexander Shalamanov” Stadium. The sixth match was against CSKA and ended goalless at the opening of the renovated “Bulgarska Armiya” Stadium. Thus, five of the team’s six Sofia derbies have been home matches.

Lokomotiv Sofia are also without a win in Sofia derbies since the start of the season, but they have played five such matches. It is precisely the number of opponents that distinguishes Slavia’s run. According to “Mach Telegraf”, for the first time in the club’s history the “Whites” have started a season with six winless matches against five different Sofia teams.

In previous seasons, Slavia had gone six Sofia matches without a win, but the opponents were fewer on those occasions. Most often, the run involved only Levski, CSKA and Lokomotiv.

The “Whites’” longest run without a win in Sofia derbies is 13 matches. It began with a 1–2 defeat to Levski in the final match of the 1991/92 season and ended on October 2, 1994, when Slavia beat CSKA 3–1. During the run, the team recorded four draws and nine defeats.

Slavia will have an opportunity to end the negative trend in their next Sofia match, which is scheduled to be an away game against Lokomotiv Sofia. Until then, the “Whites” remain without a win against Levski, CSKA 1948, CSKA, Lokomotiv Sofia and Septemvri.