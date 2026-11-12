Manchester United sack Michael Carrick, Pochettino to take over?

Manchester United have dismissed Michael Carrick as manager after the team’s worst start to a Premier League season in 40 years. The decision was made following a board meeting in Monaco attended by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada and football director Jason Wilcox.

Carrick was appointed permanent manager in the summer after leading the “Red Devils” to third place in the standings the previous season. However, the start of the new campaign proved disastrous. United lost to newcomers Hull City in the opening round and, after beating Ipswich Town, failed to win any of their next Premier League matches.

The former midfielder was given an opportunity to turn the situation around after 1-4 defeats to Como and 0-3 to Bournemouth. In the brief period that followed, the team came from 0-2 down to beat Roma in the Champions League, and a few days later drew 4-4 with Aston Villa. However, the results failed to convince the club’s hierarchy that Carrick could stabilise the team.

In the European competition, Manchester United began with a victory over Sabah, but then suffered heavy defeats to Atlético Madrid and Como. In the Premier League, the team remained in the relegation zone, accelerating the decision to make a change in the dugout.

Before his departure, Carrick said he expected to continue working in charge of the team. “I know where we need to go and how to get there,” he said after the draw with Aston Villa.

Mauricio Pochettino is being tipped as the leading candidate to take over at Manchester United. The Argentine currently manages the United States national team, and according to Sky Sports, the club has reached an agreement in principle with him.

To appoint him at “Old Trafford”, United will have to activate a buyout clause worth around £7.5 million. Pochettino is likely to remain in charge of the United States for the two matches against Haiti during the international break before beginning work in England.

Manchester United’s next match is an away game against Liverpool on 22 November. The new manager is expected to be appointed before the derby, but the club still has to finalise negotiations over Pochettino’s contract and his coaching staff.