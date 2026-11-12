Veliko Tarnovo plans Giro d’Italia Ride for 2027

Veliko Tarnovo is planning to host the Giro d’Italia Ride Like a Pro in 2027. The race is intended for cycling enthusiasts and is inspired by the legendary Giro d’Italia.

The organization of the future event was discussed at a working meeting with Mayor Daniel Panov. Possible routes and courses are already being outlined, as are activities in which cyclists of all ages will be able to take part. The exact date, routes and program are yet to be finalized.

The idea follows Veliko Tarnovo’s hosting of the Giro d’Italia in May 2026. The city was the finish of the second stage of the race, which connected Burgas with Veliko Tarnovo on May 9. Bulgaria hosted the first three stages of the race between May 8 and 10, with the route also passing through Nessebar, Plovdiv and Sofia.

Giro d’Italia Ride Like a Pro has already been held in seven countries across three continents. According to information distributed by Focus, the planned hosting places Veliko Tarnovo among the destinations selected by the organizers of the international cycling initiative.

If the project is realized, the Old Capital will host a second major event associated with the Giro d’Italia brand within less than a year. Preparations are expected to continue with the finalization of the courses and the format of the competitive and accompanying events.