Nasaar’s Rival Moves to Another Category

Nurgissa Adiletuly has been entered in the up to 110 kg category for the first Olympic weightlifting qualifier for Los Angeles 2028. The tournament in Doha will be held from December 7 to 16, and the list of participants published by the International Weightlifting Federation places the Kazakh among the competitors in the heavier category.

Adiletuly’s declared total is 350 kg. This means he will not compete in the 95 kg category, where just days earlier he emerged as Carlos Nasar’s most serious rival. In the official list, his name appears as „ADILETULY Nurgissa“, with Kazakhstan listed as his nationality and the up to 110 kg category as his starting category.

At the World Championships in Ningbo, Adiletuly won the silver medal with a total of 399 kg. He recorded 182 kg in the snatch and 217 kg in the clean and jerk. Nasar triumphed with 415 kg after lifting 185 kg in the first movement and 230 kg in the second.

The difference between the two in the final standings was 16 kg. Adiletuly was the first to set a world record in the snatch with 182 kg, but a minute later Nasar improved it with 185 kg. In the clean and jerk, the Kazakh lifted 217 kg in his second attempt and took the lead in the total with 399 kg. The Bulgarian responded with 220 kg for a total of 405 kg, and in his final attempt lifted 230 kg to set the final record of 415 kg. The results are confirmed in the official book of the World Championships.

„Several athletes chose to skip Ningbo and begin their qualification programme at the IWF tournament in Qatar in early December,“ the International Weightlifting Federation said.

The federation defines the competition in Doha as the first qualifying tournament for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. The programme includes the up to 95 kg and up to 110 kg categories, allowing Adiletuly to continue his qualifying campaign in a newly declared category for him.

The Kazakh is the 2024 world champion from Manama, where he won the title in the up to 96 kg category. He also has a silver medal from the 2022 World Championships in Bogotá and finished second in Ningbo in 2026.

Adiletuly also finished second at the 2026 Asian Games, where he was beaten only by Iran’s Ali Alipour. Alipour had been considered Nasar’s main rival before the World Championships, but in Ningbo it was the Kazakh who came closest to the Bulgarian champion.