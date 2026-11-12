Scottish club wants CSKA coach

Markus Gisdol is among the candidates to become the new head coach of Aberdeen, the British newspaper The Scotsman reported. The Scottish club has been without a manager since parting ways with Steven Robinson, but so far there has been no confirmation that an official offer has been made to the CSKA coach.

According to the published list of candidates, Gisdol has odds of 12/1 and is in fourth place. Ahead of him are Craig Bellamy, Alex Neil and Barry Robson. The German has previously been linked with Aberdeen during the club’s last search for a coach, before it appointed Robinson.

Aberdeen dismissed Robinson following a 0–4 home defeat by Hibernian. The team is 11th in the Scottish Premiership with 11 points from 12 matches. Its record is three wins, two draws and seven defeats, while the gap to bottom side Kilmarnock is two points.

The club confirmed the split on 9 November and announced that Stuart Duff would temporarily take charge of first-team training. “Preparatory work for the appointment of a new manager has been completed, and the selection process is ongoing,” Aberdeen said in a statement.

Gisdol took charge of CSKA at the beginning of October and signed a contract until the end of the season, with an option to extend it by a further year. So far under his leadership, the “Army Men” have recorded four wins, two draws and two defeats. The losses came against Monaco and Panathinaikos in the Conference League.

The 57-year-old German has experience in more than 200 Bundesliga matches, and has also managed Cologne, Hoffenheim and Lokomotiv Moscow during his career. CSKA has not announced any talks about parting ways with him, while his inclusion on The Scotsman’s list currently represents media speculation rather than a confirmed appointment or official offer.