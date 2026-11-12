Nikola Tsolov will not secure a full-time Formula 1 seat in 2027. Racing Bulls have opted for the more experienced Liam Lawson, while the other car at the Faenza-based team will remain with Briton Arvid Lindblad.

Lawson has made an important contribution to Racing Bulls’ fifth place in the current constructors’ standings. The New Zealander will retain his seat alongside Lindblad.

“Three don’t fit into two,” Permane said, referring to Lawson, Lindblad and Nikola Tsolov.

The option remaining for the Bulgarian driver is to be appointed as Racing Bulls’ third or reserve driver. The possibility of continuing his development in Japanese racing is also being discussed.

Tsolov is still committed to Campos Racing in Formula 2, where he is currently second in the standings.