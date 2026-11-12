Crystal Palace manager follows Carrick

Crystal Palace have decided to part ways with manager Pierre Sage after just 16 matches in charge. The French coach was appointed in mid-June as the successor to Oliver Glasner, but his spell at “Selhurst Park” came to an end following Sunday’s 1–3 defeat to Liverpool, which left the London side bottom of the Premier League.

Interestingly, earlier that same day, Manchester United also parted ways with their manager Michael Carrick, making it an especially busy day for coaching staffs in English football.

Thomas Frank has emerged as the leading candidate for the vacant position at Crystal Palace. The Danish coach has been out of work since being dismissed by Tottenham in February. He had already spoken with the Palace hierarchy in the summer and is reportedly keen to take on a new challenge after his successful spell in charge of Brentford.

Other names being discussed by the club’s hierarchy include former Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche and Vítor Pereira. Dyche has significant support among some Palace supporters.

The decision to part ways with Sage comes after a poor run of results. The defeat to Liverpool was the team’s fifth in their last eight matches, a spell that also included a heavy 0–5 loss to arch-rivals Brighton. Their only victory during this period came in the League Cup away at Fulham, while in the Premier League the London side have suffered four consecutive defeats.

After ten league matches, Crystal Palace have just seven points, earned through victories over Fulham and Nottingham Forest. In addition to their disappointing results, the team also have serious defensive problems, having conceded 24 goals – the most of any side in the division.

The situation is further complicated by the club’s commitments in the Europa League, where Palace sit 21st in the overall standings among the 36 participants.

Pierre Sage arrived in London on a three-year contract after leaving French club Lens. In his final season in charge of the French side, he won the Coupe de France and led them to Champions League qualification, but he was unable to replicate that success at Crystal Palace.