Former CSKA goalkeeper Gustavo Busato added another accolade to his career after triumphing in the Mato Grosso State Cup. The Brazilian goalkeeper won the trophy with Cuiabá, who defeated Chapada 2–0 in the decisive match.

The success has additional significance for “Dourado”, as alongside the prestigious trophy, it also secured the club a place in the 2027 Copa do Brasil.

Busato joined Cuiabá in August 2026. Before that, he played for Caxias, joining them at the beginning of the year after parting ways with CSKA. The Brazilian left “the Reds” in the winter after 6.5 years at the Balgarska Armia Stadium, becoming one of the club’s longest-serving foreign footballers.

After the final whistle, the goalkeeper did not hide his emotions and celebrated the trophy with an emotional message on social media.

“CHAMPIONS! First and foremost, all honor and glory belong to God! I am extremely happy with this achievement with Cuiabá, as well as with securing a place in the 2027 Copa do Brasil. Thank you to everyone who was part of this moment and contributed to this victory. May God continue to bless our path! FORWARD, DOURADO!”, Busato wrote.

The goalkeeper also celebrated the success on the pitch, where he shared his joy with his wife Daniela and their daughter Isabel. The little girl was born in Sofia in December 2019, during Busato’s time at CSKA.