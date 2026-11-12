Milo Borisov takes ownership of Botev Plovdiv – deal finalized

Milo Borisov is the new owner of Botev Plovdiv. The deal has now been officially completed, and the businessman will take on the club’s financial support, TrafficNews reports.

Borisov, who until the summer was one of Levski’s main sponsors and a member of the Blue club’s Supervisory Board, has been linked for several weeks with the possibility of taking charge of the Canaries. According to the Plovdiv-based outlet, negotiations have concluded successfully, with all the details surrounding the deal having been finalized.

Botev was left without an owner following the death of Iliyan Filipov at the end of September. The club will now have a new person to take financial responsibility for its future.

Meanwhile, former Yellow-and-Blacks footballer Ivelin Popov is being tipped for the position of sporting director.