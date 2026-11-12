Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton in the same group at the ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton will have the chance to replay their US Open final in Turin. The two were drawn in the “John McEnroe” Group at the ATP Finals, which begin on Sunday.

World No. 1 Zverev and the American will also face France’s Arthur Fils and Spain’s Rafael Jódar. The group was determined at the draw for the tournament, which brings together the eight best tennis players of the season.

The other group, named after “Ivan Lendl”, features Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe. The tournament will be held at the “Inalpi Arena” in Turin from November 15 to 22.

The major absentee is Jannik Sinner. The Italian, who won the last two editions of the ATP Finals, will not take part due to injury. As a result, the hosts will be without the reigning champion in the competition.

Zverev is one of two former champions in this year’s tournament. The German won the event in 2018 and 2021, while Medvedev triumphed in 2020. According to the organizers, Zverev will compete in the ATP Finals for the ninth time and enters the tournament as the new world No. 1.

Cobolli, Fils, Tiafoe and Jódar will be playing in the ATP Finals for the first time. This will be Shelton’s second consecutive appearance, while Alcaraz will once again attempt to win the title after reaching the final in 2025.