Nikolay Tsolov will not race in Formula 1 during the 2027 season after Racing Bulls confirmed Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad as its drivers. The Bulgarian racer was therefore left out of the team's starting lineup, despite being among the leading candidates for Lawson's seat.

“We are pleased to continue with Liam and Arvid in 2027. Both showed ability and potential during the season. I have no doubt that this is the best lineup for us, combining experience and ambition,” said Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane.

The decision is linked to Lawson's performance during the season. The New Zealander has 89 points and sits eighth in the drivers' standings, while Lindblad has 38 points. Lawson alone has scored 75 points for Racing Bulls, which is running fifth in the constructors' standings and is on course to record the best result in its history. Autosport highlighted the 24-year-old driver's contribution and his strong results in the last races as decisive factors in the choice.

Tsolov's strong season was not enough

Tsolov spent the season as one of the leading drivers in Formula 2. The Bulgarian won four feature races, was part of Red Bull's junior programme and was given opportunities to test a Formula 1 car. He also took part in the first free practice session in Mexico.

In July, Permane described Tsolov as “next in line” for a seat at Racing Bulls. At the time, the Bulgarian was leading the Formula 2 championship, while both full-time drivers had contracts expiring at the end of the season. Tsolov subsequently remained second in the standings, but Lawson's development changed the balance in the decision-making process.

“If we stick to this philosophy, the difficult choice between Liam Lawson and Nikolay Tsolov should end in Tsolov's favour,” former head of Red Bull's junior driver programme Helmut Marko said in October. His position was linked to the company's traditional policy of developing its own talent.

What comes next for the Bulgarian driver

Despite the decision, Tsolov remains part of the Red Bull system and has experience in a Formula 1 car. Racing Bulls has not publicly announced what his role will be in 2027. The official statement names only the full-time drivers, Lawson and Lindblad.

Racing Bulls' decision brought an end to months of speculation, but it did not close Tsolov's path to Formula 1. Permane has already said that the young Bulgarian is among the next candidates for promotion, while the current decision leaves open the possibility that his future opportunity will depend on his performance in the next stage of his career.