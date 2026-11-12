Napoli ready to listen to offers for De Bruyne

Napoli are ready to negotiate Kevin De Bruyne’s sale during the winter transfer window. The information comes from Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, who identifies PSV Eindhoven as a serious candidate for the 35-year-old Belgian playmaker.

The Dutch club are already preparing an official offer for the footballer. Preliminary talks have been held between PSV representatives and De Bruyne’s agents, and according to Schira, they have ended positively.

“Napoli are open to the possibility of selling Kevin De Bruyne during the winter transfer window,” Nicolo Schira reported.

There is currently no announced agreement between the two clubs, nor a confirmed transfer fee. Talks are expected to continue if PSV officially presents its offer to the Italian club.

The Belgian joined Napoli in the summer of 2025, after his contract with Manchester City expired. He arrived in Italy as one of the most recognisable midfielders in European football, but his future in Naples is now in question.

A potential move to PSV would bring De Bruyne back to Dutch football. It was in the Netherlands that he took his first steps at the highest level, before continuing his career in Germany and England.

The next step depends on PSV’s official offer and the player’s own position. If negotiations progress, the deal could be completed as early as the winter transfer window.