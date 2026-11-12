The US Sets Its Sights on Pep Guardiola

The United States Soccer Federation is seriously considering the possibility of appointing Pep Guardiola as head coach of the national team. The information comes amid the expected split with Mauricio Pochettino, who is reportedly already reached an agreement with Manchester United.

Further details on the matter were revealed by Italian journalist Matteo Moretto in an interview with “Radio MARCA”. He confirmed that the US federation intends to contact the Spanish coach, although no concrete negotiations have begun and no agreement has been reached at this stage.

“The Americans are considering several options, the list is quite long, but it is certain that they will make an inquiry about Pep Guardiola,” Moretto said.

According to the information, the US interest is not simply speculation. The country’s football chiefs intend to officially contact the coach to find out whether he would be willing to take charge of the national team.

Guardiola, however, is not the only big name on the list of potential candidates. The options under consideration also include Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto Martínez.

“We will have to see what happens, because there are other names as well. I can confirm both Nagelsmann’s candidacy and that of Roberto Martínez,” the Italian journalist added.

Moretto also recalled that Guardiola has already been approached by a national federation. Some time ago, the Italians expressed interest in him, but the talks did not lead to an agreement.

“Pep Guardiola was approached by Italy some time ago, but no agreement was reached then. We will have to see whether the situation develops differently this time,” he commented.

For now, the US federation is merely laying the groundwork for possible contact with the Spanish coach. There are no official negotiations with Guardiola, nor an agreement with any of the other candidates.