Rally Argentina to return to the WRC in 2028

Rally Argentina will once again be part of the World Rally Championship (WRC). The organizers confirmed that the legendary event will return to the calendar in the 2028 season after a multi-year agreement was reached with the government of Córdoba Province.

The event has a long history in the championship, with its inaugural edition held in 1980. Until 2019, Argentina regularly welcomed the elite of rallying, with the exception of the 1995 and 2010 seasons, when the event was absent from the schedule.

The most successful driver in the history of Rally Argentina is Sébastien Loeb, with an impressive eight victories. Behind him in the standings are Miki Biasion, Carlos Sainz and Tommi Mäkinen, who have three wins each.

The event’s return comes after a prolonged absence. Rally Argentina was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently failed to secure a place on the WRC calendar. In 2028, however, the championship will return to the country, with Córdoba serving as the event’s hub.

WRC promoter chairman Eric Boullier expressed his satisfaction with the agreement and emphasized Argentina’s importance to the championship’s history.

„Argentina has always held a special place in the history of the World Rally Championship. Few events can compare with the passion of the fans in Córdoba and the atmosphere surrounding the region’s legendary special stages“, Boullier said.

He added that the long-term commitment is aimed not simply at bringing back a familiar destination, but at building a sustainable future for the event. Boullier thanked Governor Martín Llaryora, the local administration and the Automobile Club of Argentina for their assistance in bringing the project to fruition.

It is still unclear how Argentina’s return will affect the other South American events on the calendar. The future of Rally Paraguay remains in doubt amid concerns sparked by the resignation of the country’s president, Santiago Peña, and financial difficulties faced by the main sponsor – Ueno Bank.

It remains to be seen whether the WRC will retain all three of its South American events in 2028, or whether Argentina’s inclusion will lead to changes in the calendar.