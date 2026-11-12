Vesela Lecheva Enters Race for Presidency of World Shooting Federation

The President of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee, Vesela Lecheva, has announced her candidacy to head the International Shooting Sport Federation. The election will be held in mid-December during the organisation’s congress in Rome.

Lecheva is convinced that she possesses the necessary qualities, experience and preparation to contribute to the development of shooting sports worldwide. In a social media post, she outlined her reasons for entering the race, highlighting her achievements as an athlete and the management experience she has accumulated over the years.

“Dear friends of shooting sports, I have decided to run for President of the World Shooting Federation because I believe that I possess the necessary qualifications and am ready to contribute to the development of my favourite sport,” Lecheva wrote.

She recalled that she has more than 30 years of professional experience spanning elite sport, sports administration, parliamentary activities and work in the state administration at ministerial level.

The Bulgarian also emphasised the importance of her sporting career, highlighted by her Olympic medal, as well as her achievements in rifle shooting. According to her, the combination of experience as an athlete and as a sports administrator forms the basis of her participation in the race for the presidency.

Lecheva also noted that over the years she has worked to modernise sports institutions, increase access to sport, improve support for athletes and coaches, and strengthen Bulgaria’s international presence in the Olympic movement.

Her decision marks the beginning of the campaign for one of the most important leadership positions in international shooting sports. The outcome of the election will become clear in December in Rome.