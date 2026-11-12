Big News for Nikola Tsolov! The Bulgarian Becomes Red Bull Reserve Driver in Formula 1

Nikola Tsolov has received further recognition from Red Bull after it became clear that in the 2027 season he will be a reserve driver for both of the company’s Formula 1 teams. The news comes just a few hours after it was confirmed that the Bulgarian driver will not be given a full-time seat in the championship next year.

Thus, Tsolov will become the first Bulgarian to hold such a position in Formula 1. In addition to his duties as a reserve driver, he will have the opportunity to gain valuable experience by taking part in free practice sessions, tests with older cars, selected trials and tyre development sessions.

The programme is aimed at preparing the young Bulgarian for a possible move to a full-time seat in the most prestigious motor racing championship. Red Bull will provide the necessary conditions to ensure that he is as well prepared as possible for the next step in his career.

Team principal Laurent Mekies praised Tsolov’s development and stressed that his performances in recent seasons had made a strong impression on the management.

„Nikola is an exceptionally talented young driver and we have been hugely impressed by his development and performances over the past few years. The fact that he fought for the Formula 3 championship and is now among the contenders for the Formula 2 title in his first full season says a great deal about his ability and determination,“ Mekies said.

He added that, besides his speed, the Bulgarian had demonstrated maturity, the right approach to racing and a desire to keep improving. It was precisely these qualities that convinced Red Bull to put its trust in him.

„We have enormous faith in Nikola’s potential and see him as a driver with a very promising future ahead of him in Formula 1. Appointing him to this position is an expression of our trust in him and our commitment to continue supporting his development,“ the Bulls’ team principal stressed.

Mekies explained that in 2027 the main priority would be for Tsolov to gain the experience and preparation required to be ready for the next level in motor racing.

Before that, however, the Bulgarian driver has one more important task ahead of him – the battle for the Formula 2 title. In the two remaining rounds of the season, he will attempt to end the campaign with a championship trophy, with Red Bull stating that it will support him all the way.