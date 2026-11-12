Major Clear-Out at Old Trafford! Manchester United Could Part Ways with a Number of Stars

Manchester United are preparing for major changes to their squad following their poor start to the season. The “Red Devils” are an unenviable 18th in the Premier League and have managed just one league win so far. According to the British newspaper The Sun, the club’s management are considering parting ways with a large number of players who have failed to live up to expectations.

The expected appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as successor to sacked Michael Carrick could mark the beginning of a major team rebuild. The new manager is likely to have a significant influence on the players’ futures, with some of the current regular starters potentially falling out of the club’s plans.

The most changes are expected in the defensive line. Among the players whose futures at “Old Trafford” have been called into question are Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire. Lisandro Martínez and Matthijs de Ligt could also leave the club.

However, the list of potential departures is not limited to the defence. Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford are also among the names speculated to be able to continue their careers elsewhere.

The situation surrounding captain Bruno Fernandes is particularly intriguing. The Portuguese midfielder has been one of Manchester United’s most consistent players in recent years, but according to the report, his future is not entirely secure either.

The midfielder’s contract runs until the summer of 2027, while the team’s continuing struggles could prompt him to consider a new challenge. It remains to be seen what decisions the potential new manager will make and how significant the changes to the “Red Devils’” squad will be.