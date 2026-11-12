UEFA hits Levski with a €44,000 fine! The “Blues” also receive a suspended stadium closure penalty

Levski have received a serious financial sanction from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) over incidents during their Europa League match against Jagiellonia. The Bulgarian club has been fined a total of €44,000, while a suspended penalty for the partial closure of the stadium has also been added for the team’s next home match in European club competitions.

The match ended in a 1–0 victory for the “Blues”, but tensions and clashes between the two teams’ supporters broke out before the opening whistle. The incidents took place in the stands of the Vasil Levski National Stadium, in the area between sectors “B” and “G”.

Of Levski’s fine, €20,000 is for disorder in the stands and throwing objects. The remaining €24,000 is for blocking the stadium walkways.

UEFA’s Disciplinary Committee has also ordered the partial closure of blocks 32 and 33 for Levski’s next home match in competitions under the governing body’s auspices. However, the enforcement of this sanction has been suspended for a probationary period of two years. This means that the penalty will not be applied immediately, but a new violation during the specified period could result in it coming into force.

Polish side Jagiellonia were also sanctioned. The club from Białystok must pay €20,000 for disorder in the stands and throwing objects.

In addition to the financial fine, UEFA has also activated a previous suspended penalty imposed on the Polish team by the governing body’s Appeals Body in a decision dated 30 July 2025. It is related to disorder, throwing objects and causing damage.

As a result, Jagiellonia are not allowed to sell tickets to their supporters for the team’s next away match in European club competitions.