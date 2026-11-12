Ilia Gruev points the way to victory over Iceland: “We must avoid elementary mistakes”

Bulgaria international Ilia Gruev shared his expectations for the upcoming Nations League clash with Iceland. The match will take place on November 13 at 21:45 at Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv, where the “Lions” will attempt to achieve a positive result in front of their home fans.

The midfielder also commented on his current form after once again starting to receive playing time for Leeds United. Gruev admitted that he is gradually getting back into the necessary rhythm and hopes his opportunities to play in the Premier League will increase.

“I feel good, I’m getting back into rhythm, and I’m happy to be with the national team and feeling better. I was delighted to take the first step by playing for Leeds and in the Premier League. I hope to accumulate more and more minutes,” the footballer said.

The midfielder then looked back at the first meeting between Bulgaria and Iceland, played in Reykjavik. In his view, the national team started the match well and had opportunities to score, but for the upcoming game it will be extremely important for the players to be more focused in decisive moments.

Gruev believes that avoiding individual mistakes and being more clinical in front of the opposition’s goal could give Bulgaria the necessary advantage.

“I think we started well in Reykjavik; we had opportunities to score. If we score the first goal, the match could develop well. If we avoid elementary mistakes and take our chances, we have a chance to beat them,” the international added.