Bulgaria U17 national team lost to Serbia in their opening European Championship qualifier

Bulgaria's under-17 men's national football team lost 1:3 to Serbia in their opening match of the qualifiers for the 2027 European Championship. The match was played in Queluz, Portugal, after initially being postponed by a day due to adverse weather conditions.

The team coached by Svetoslav Petrov conceded two goals in the first half. Filip Lazovic opened the scoring in the 17th minute, while Mihajlo Bankovic doubled Serbia's lead in the 29th. In stoppage time, Pavle Prijovic scored a third goal.

In the 70th minute, substitute Aleksandar Nikiforov scored with a precise shot from the edge of the penalty area after a pass from Mark Ilkov to make it 1:2.

In their next Group 6 match, Bulgaria will face hosts Portugal on November 14, while on November 17 they will meet Andorra.

Bulgaria starting lineup: Alek Zdravkov, Martin Kuzmanov (captain), Vitomir Todorov, Tomi Hadzhiev, Anton Daskalov, Kiril Kostadionov, Aleksandar Dinev, Nikolay Nedelchev, Kaloyan Nedev, Kristian Mitrushev, Aleksandar Sirakov.