Nikolay Tsolov: I am extremely grateful to Red Bull – I want to become a Formula 1 driver

Nikolay Tsolov will have to postpone his hopes of making his Formula 1 debut as a full-time driver for at least one more season. Racing Bulls have decided to retain Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad for the 2027 season, meaning that the Bulgarian talent will not be given a place in the team's race lineup.

Despite this, Tsolov's future in the Red Bull programme appears to be focused on preparing for the major step up to the highest level of motorsport. The “Bulgarian Lion” will serve as a reserve driver, with his team planning a busy programme that includes testing and appearances in free practice sessions. The aim is for him to gain valuable experience and be prepared for a possible place on the grid in the coming years.

Tsolov himself makes no secret of his ambitions and described Formula 1 as the primary goal of his career. The Bulgarian driver expressed his gratitude to Red Bull for the trust and support he has received since joining the young driver programme.

“I am extremely happy and grateful to Red Bull for the opportunity they have given me. Since joining the young driver programme, I have received incredible support and made huge progress both as a competitor and as a person. My career is developing extremely quickly, and I owe a lot to everyone who believed in me and helped me get this far,” Tsolov said.

He stressed that he would use the upcoming period to develop and make the most of the opportunities the team would provide him.

“My goal is clear – I want to become a Formula 1 driver. I am extremely excited about the opportunity to dedicate the next year to preparing for this important step. I am confident that, with the team's support and experience, I will receive the best possible preparation to be fully ready to take my place on the Formula 1 grid when the time comes,” the Bulgarian racer said.

Tsolov is aware that there is still a great deal of work ahead of him and many new things to learn. For now, however, his main priority remains the end of the Formula 2 season, where he will aim to finish the campaign in the best possible way.

“I know I still have a lot to learn, but I am ready to work hard, make the most of every opportunity and give everything I have for the team. For now, though, I am fully focused on finishing the Formula 2 season in the best possible way,” Nikolay Tsolov added.