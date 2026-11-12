Roma are favourites to sign Endrick! Milan could drop out of the race for an intriguing reason

Roma have the best chance of signing Real Madrid striker Endrick on loan during the winter transfer window. This is reported by the Italian publications “Corriere dello Sport” and “La Gazzetta dello Sport”, which claim that the Rome-based club have already taken the lead in the race for the Brazilian talent.

The 20-year-old footballer is not getting enough playing time with the Spanish giants. Since the start of the season, he has played just 141 minutes, fuelling speculation about a temporary departure from the “Santiago Bernabéu”. Several clubs are monitoring the situation and are interested in signing him until the end of the campaign.

Roma are ready to offer Real Madrid a loan deal with an option to buy. However, the agreement could also include a clause allowing the Spanish club to bring the striker back under certain conditions.

Milan are also interested in Endrick. According to “Corriere dello Sport”, however, there is an intriguing detail that could affect any potential negotiations. The Brazilian is part of an evangelical movement and reportedly does not approve of the nickname “The Devil”, by which the Milanese club is known.

Sporting Lisbon have also entered the race for the striker’s signature. According to Nicolò Schira, the Portuguese side are monitoring the situation following the appointment of Paulo Fonseca, with whom Endrick has already worked at Lyon. Matteo Moretto, meanwhile, reports interest and enquiries from clubs in England.

Meanwhile, Roma are also considering alternative options to strengthen their attack in case they fail to reach an agreement with Real Madrid. The names on their shortlist include Giorgi Kvernadze of Frosinone, Rodrigo Riquelme of Real Betis and Samuel Lino of Flamengo.

According to “La Repubblica”, Atlético Madrid’s Ademola Lookman is also included in the Romans’ transfer plans. The Nigerian striker is very familiar with Gian Piero Gasperini’s methods, having impressed under his management during his time at Atalanta.

The upcoming winter transfer window will show whether Roma can win the race for Endrick or whether one of the other contenders will convince Real Madrid to send the young striker out on loan.