Trabzonspor dismiss Isaiah Canaan with a scathing message!

Isaiah Canaan is no longer part of Trabzonspor’s roster, the Turkish basketball club officially announced. However, the split with the 35-year-old American was accompanied by an unusually harsh statement from the management, making it clear that the relationship between the two sides did not end on the best of terms.

In the official statement, the club said that the name of the former Crvena zvezda guard would remain “written in black letters” in Trabzonspor’s history. The Turkish team did not specify the reasons for deciding to end its relationship with the basketball player midway through the season.

“His arrival was one event, his departure an entirely different one. Isaiah Canaan’s name is written in black letters in Trabzonspor’s history,” the club wrote.

This season, Canaan averaged 10.1 points and 1.1 assists in the Turkish league. His numbers in the FIBA Champions League were higher – 11.7 points and 2 assists per game.

Canaan does not rule out a return to Crvena zvezda

Against the backdrop of his split with Trabzonspor, the American gave an interview to “Meridiansport”, in which he recalled his time in Belgrade and revealed how strong his connection with Crvena zvezda remains. The guard did not hide the fact that he would gladly accept the opportunity to wear the Serbian giants’ jersey again.

Canaan admitted that he feels a certain debt to the club, as a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury prevented him from seeing out his contract with the “red-and-whites”.

“You want to play where you are wanted. If we can come together again... No pressure. If Zvezda knocks on my door, it will always be open. The club has a special place in my heart, and I also feel that I owe them a year,” the American said.

He described his time in Belgrade as one of the finest experiences of his career and stressed that he had no negative memories of his time at the club. The only thing he regrets is being unable to return to the court after the serious injury and play out the missed period of his contract.

“I spent incredible years there. I can’t say anything negative about Zvezda. The only thing, if I have to mention something at all, is that I wanted to come back and fulfill that one year of my contract which I missed because of the injury. I wanted to stay, but I completely understand them,” Canaan shared.

The American recalled with particularly warm feelings the atmosphere in the arena, the fans’ attitude and the organization at the club. According to him, the opportunity to play in front of Crvena zvezda’s supporters was an unforgettable part of his professional journey.

Canaan believes in the quality of the current roster

The basketball player also commented on the current Serbian giants’ team, expressing confidence that the roster has enough quality to achieve significant success. In his view, the most important thing will be for the players to build the necessary chemistry among themselves.

“They have now built an excellent team. The season is long, the EuroLeague is tough, but if they develop chemistry, the quality is definitely there,” Canaan believes.

He also returned to the difficult moment when he suffered his injury. It happened in the final friendly match before the start of the season, when he and his teammates were already eagerly looking forward to playing together.

Canaan named Nikola Kalinić, Tyson Carter and Jordan Nwora among the players with whom he had built close relationships. The American admitted that it was extremely difficult for him to watch the games from home because he believed he could help the team.

He revealed that he remains in contact with both his former teammates and Crvena zvezda’s coaching staff.

The surprise surrounding Kalinić and the unforgettable Serbian derbies

Canaan also commented on Nikola Kalinić’s decision to end his playing career and join the coaching staff. The American admitted that the news had surprised him, but at the same time he understood the experienced basketball player’s desire to take a different path.

The two had spoken several times about their futures, and according to Canaan, Kalinić had already begun to feel the fatigue caused by the demands of professional sport. Nevertheless, he does not rule out the possibility of his former teammate returning to the court.

The American also recalled the emotions surrounding the major clashes between Partizan and Crvena zvezda. The atmosphere, flares, songs and tension around the “Belgrade Arena” left a lasting impression on him.

Canaan even admitted that he prefers playing away, as the hostile environment gives him extra motivation. For him, these derbies are special because of the history and passion with which Serbian fans support their teams.

However, he singled out the Radivoj Korać Cup tournament in Niš as his most exciting experience. There, the supporters of the two major Belgrade clubs were seated on opposite sides of the arena, which, according to Canaan, created an extraordinary atmosphere.

He also compared the experience to the derbies in Greece between Olympiacos and Panathinaikos, in which he also took part, but stressed that the tournament in Niš had something different because fans of both rivals were present.